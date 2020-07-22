Council works on assistance for low-income residents

At one point Traber admonished the council by saying, “That’s an approach that could keep us here for 12 hours.” Later, at even a more frustrating moment, Traber said, “We’re going to be here until morning. I need some specifics here.”

During a vote on one of the motions, Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull voted aye but added that “I wouldn’t mind if it fails.” Traber lashed out, advising Bull and the other councilors that when voting to use one word.

Here is a look at the five motions that went forward:

• Councilors voted 9-0 to offer the assistance only to residents who pay their own city services bill. Thus, those who live in apartments in which the landlord or property manager pays the bill would not be affected.

• Councilors voted 7-2 to define low income as at or below 80% of the median income, which means $45,000 for a single-person household and $65,000 for a family of four. Nancy Wyse (Ward 6) and Jan Napack (Ward 1) both opposed the motion because they wanted the thresholds to be lower.

• Councilors voted 5-3 to offer a monthly $25 credit to low-income ratepayers. Ed Junkins (Ward 8), Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) and Napack voted no, with Charles Maughan (Ward 2) not voting because his internet was not working during that portion of the virtual meeting.