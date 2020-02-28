Country artists, tribute acts share spotlight

Smith cracked the Top 10 on the country charts in 2009 as co-writer of “Runaway,” the debut single from Love and Theft. Since then he has co-written hits for Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell and Mason Ramsey. Smith charted a No. 1 hit as a performer with “Love You Like That,” another song he co-wrote, and he was the first artist signed to Round HerevRecords, the new label formed by Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

Catherine Loyer & Strawberry Roan get things started on Friday night with a mix of original tunes and country favorites, from the classic to the contemporary.

Maverick entertainer Colt Ford caps the evening with his iconoclastic mix of country, hip-hop and rock. Known as a singer, songwriter, rapper, musician and performer, Ford scored five straight Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, with “Declaration of Independence” coming in at No. 1 in 2012. In 2014, “Thanks for Listening” climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap and Independent charts.

The fair closes on Saturday with a pair of British tribute acts.