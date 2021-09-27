 Skip to main content
County offers public session on justice plan
County offers public session on justice plan

Benton County officials will be discussing their ongoing work on their justice improvement plan at a virtual Wednesday session hosted by the Grand Oaks neighborhood.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86713120604, using the meeting ID 867 1312 0604.

Benton County is hoping to replace its outdated 40-bed jail with a 120-bed model and also hopes to build a new courthouse, crisis center and offices for the Benton County Sheriff's Office and emergency operations.

A bond measure costing perhaps as much as $100 million is likely to be placed on the November 2022 ballot.

The crisis center and perhaps the new courthouse will be downtown on Northwest Fifth Street. The jail and sheriff/emergency facility would be built either at a location on Reservoir Avenue or one on Highway 99W in South Corvallis near Kiger Island Road.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to make a site selection this fall, with the final funding plan set to be solidified next summer.

Residents in the Grand Oaks neighborhood have expressed concerns about the proximity of the new justice facilities to the Bald Hill Natural Area and the Benton County Fairgrounds.

If the bond measure goes to the voters at $100 million, it will cost property owners 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Thus, property worth $350,000 would be charged $280 per year.

The county also plans a community-wide public outreach session for Oct. 13.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Please see this story at our website for a slide show produced by Benton County on the justice improvement plan.

