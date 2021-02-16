County unveils plan for new jail, other facilities

Benton County is planning to take a criminal justice facilities bond measure to the voters in May of 2022.
The bond measure, which county officials hope will not go too far beyond $100 million, will include a new 120-bed jail for $50 million, a new courthouse for $40 million and a crisis resources center for $15 million.
The county’s project manager, Nick Kurth, presented the plans on Tuesday to the Corvallis City Council.
County officials also are looking at reworking the current courthouse and replacing the downtown law enforcement building on Fifth Street. The building is shared by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Corvallis Police Department and the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch center. Those two projects, however, would add another $90 million or so to the bond, and Kurth said that they might not be included in the measure that ultimately goes to the voters.
Kurth’s presentation noted that the planning process has narrowed the field to three possible sites.
An all-in-one campus could be built on property near the HP Inc. campus or in South Corvallis. Other possibilities include placing all but the new jail downtown, with the jail either on the north or south sites.
City of Corvallis land-use codes might need to be modified to allow for the north campus. That acreage was rezoned for high-density residential in June of 2019 as part of a city effort to increase the amount of land that would be available for multifamily construction, which usually means apartments.
Kurth said county officials hope to have conceptual designs ready for the public to review by this summer. Then, they will narrow the list of sites to the package that will go to the voters.
Kurth said the county was hoping for state funds to assist the courthouse piece of the project and that the crisis resource center opened up possibilities to share costs with other partners.
Benton County already is planning to ask voters to renew its five-year public safety and health property tax levy in May of this year. In addition to renting 40 extra jail beds, the levy also helps pay for round-the-clock sheriff’s patrols, rehabilitation services for inmates, substance abuse treatment, counseling and detention for juvenile offenders and a number of other law enforcement expenses. The county plans to ask for the same 90 cents per $1,000 in assessed value that it did in 2017, when Measure 2-110 passed with nearly 70 percent of the vote. The county has been using the levy to pay for jail beds since 2000.
The jail beds are required because the current lockup has a maximum capacity of 40. Jail bonds have been less successful with the voters, who have turned down several measures, including a $25 million plan in 2015 that would have placed the new jail in Philomath.