County unveils plan for new jail, other facilities

Benton County is planning to take a criminal justice facilities bond measure to the voters in May of 2022.

The bond measure, which county officials hope will not go too far beyond $100 million, will include a new 120-bed jail for $50 million, a new courthouse for $40 million and a crisis resources center for $15 million.

The county’s project manager, Nick Kurth, presented the plans on Tuesday to the Corvallis City Council.

County officials also are looking at reworking the current courthouse and replacing the downtown law enforcement building on Fifth Street. The building is shared by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Corvallis Police Department and the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch center. Those two projects, however, would add another $90 million or so to the bond, and Kurth said that they might not be included in the measure that ultimately goes to the voters.

Kurth’s presentation noted that the planning process has narrowed the field to three possible sites.

An all-in-one campus could be built on property near the HP Inc. campus or in South Corvallis. Other possibilities include placing all but the new jail downtown, with the jail either on the north or south sites.