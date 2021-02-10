Court date set for Indianapolis man charged with Albany sex crimes

A trial date has been set for an Indianapolis man charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court.

Ronald Clifford Miller, 50, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 16-19.

Prosecutor Keith Stein said he does not anticipate a plea deal in the case.

“It’s my expectation that the case is most likely to try based on the state’s plea offer,” Stein said.

The crimes allegedly occurred in 2012, and two children — one under the age of 12 and one under the age of 14 — are the victims listed on court paperwork.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and a secret indictment was filed in May 2019. Miller was arraigned on the indictment on Sept. 23 of last year.

Miller’s court-appointed defense attorney, Arnold Poole, did not return a phone call seeking comment for this article. A staff member at Erik Moeller’s office said he declined to comment when reached by phone. Moeller is listed on court documents as Miller’s retained attorney.

