COVID-19 closures, suspensions in the mid-valley

On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced the first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, in Linn County. The cases were traced to two residents of the Edward C. Allworth veteran's home in Lebanon. Statewide, there have been 24 cases of the virus reported in Oregon, and late Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown announced further restrictions in an effort to stem the spread of the illness.

All gatherings of 250 people or more have been prohibited. Gov. Brown also said schools should remain open but all non-essential school gatherings such as field trips and meetings should be cancelled. The Governor said businesses should take social distancing measures as well among employees.

Here's a look at what has been cancelled, postponed or altered in the mid-valley:

CITY OF ALBANY

The community pool has suspended the water awareness program. Regularly scheduled maintenance from March 23-27 will close the building.

All public and community outreach events at Albany Fire Department have been suspended until further notice. That includes firehouse tours and use of the community room.

All library programs are suspended until the end of March.