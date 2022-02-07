COVID-19 cases decline in Oregon, hospitalizations remain steady

The Oregon Health Authority reported 7,928 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in Oregon to 662,250.

The weekend also brought 30 new COVID-19 related deaths. The state’s death toll is 6,244.

Monday’s numbers reflect cases and deaths reported between Friday, Feb. 4 and Sunday Feb. 6. There were 4,053 cases Friday, 2,047 Saturday and 1,828 Sunday.

Benton County logged 242 new instances of the virus in Monday’s report. This makes the cumulative number of cases in the county 13,829. One new death was reported, bringing the county’s death toll to 55.

Linn County recorded 384 new COVID-19 cases. The running number of cases is now 24,569. No new deaths were reported, so the county’s death toll remains at 222.

Hospitalizations: Across Oregon, 1,072 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is one fewer than the previous data. There are 197 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, 15 more than the last data.

Sixty-six ICU beds are unoccupied, making for an 11% availability rate. There are 339 available adult non-ICU beds, an 8% availability.

The region encompassing Linn and Benton counties has 8% of adult ICU beds available and 2% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 2,909 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Feb. 6. The seven-day running average is 7,890 doses per day.

According to Monday’s report, around 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 290,882 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States on Friday, 74,454 on Saturday and 73,625 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 76.4 million.

The CDC also logged 3,141 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, 749 on Saturday and 322 on Sunday. According to the CDC website, the country’s death toll is 899,756.

