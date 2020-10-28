COVID-19 cases rise, Linn sees new outbreaks

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 14 in the mid-valley, and noted several new workplace outbreaks in Linn County.

OHA also announced a record weekly case total for the state.

Target Distribution Center in Albany and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital were added to the list of workplace outbreaks in Linn County with each reporting five cases.

The county also has four ongoing workplace outbreaks. The outbreak at Georgia Pacific increased to 35 cases from 33, and Eagle Veneer Inc. saw its case count increase to 19 from 16. Freres Lumber reported 18 cases, up from 15, and Lowe's Distribution Center in Lebanon held steady at 12 cases.

Between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, the state recorded 2,642 cases, representing a 14% increase from the previous week and a record for the state. Deaths also rose in the same time period, going from 25 to 27, and hospitalizations were reported at 143.

The state’s positivity rate — meaning the percentage of people who tested positive out of all those tested — was reported at 6.5%, steady from the week before.