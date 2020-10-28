COVID-19 cases rise, Linn sees new outbreaks

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 14 in the mid-valley, and noted several new workplace outbreaks in Linn County.
OHA also announced a record weekly case total for the state.
Target Distribution Center in Albany and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital were added to the list of workplace outbreaks in Linn County with each reporting five cases.
The county also has four ongoing workplace outbreaks. The outbreak at Georgia Pacific increased to 35 cases from 33, and Eagle Veneer Inc. saw its case count increase to 19 from 16. Freres Lumber reported 18 cases, up from 15, and Lowe's Distribution Center in Lebanon held steady at 12 cases.
Between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, the state recorded 2,642 cases, representing a 14% increase from the previous week and a record for the state. Deaths also rose in the same time period, going from 25 to 27, and hospitalizations were reported at 143.
The state’s positivity rate — meaning the percentage of people who tested positive out of all those tested — was reported at 6.5%, steady from the week before.
The 424 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday brought the state's total to 43,228 since the start of the pandemic. OHA also reported seven more fatalities from the disease, raising Oregon's death toll to 671.
According to the latest OHA data, there have been 1,002 cases per 100,000 Oregonians, or just over 1% of the population, and roughly 1.5% of all cases have proved fatal. The state’s mortality rate is currently 15.5 deaths per 100,000 residents.
“The incidence of reported infection has been highest in persons 20–49 years of age, who account for 39% of Oregon’s population and 56% of reported cases,” OHA said in its weekly report.
People over the age of 80 account for 51% of the COVID-19 related deaths across the state, and those over 70 make up 75%.
OHA noted that case loads “continue to surge” in Oregon and reminded people to wear a face covering, socially distance, avoid large gatherings and wash their hands.
