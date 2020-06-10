COVID-19 cases top 5,000 statewide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon added 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total to 5,060 cases statewide.

Neither Linn nor Benton County saw a new case, still reporting 124 and 63 cases, respectively.

The state had seen its caseload decreasing in mid-May, but the last two weekly reports issued by the Oregon Health Authority show a steady climb in infections. Between June 1 and June 7, the state recorded 620 new cases, accounting for a 75% increase over the week before which, itself, had seen an 18% increase over the previous seven days.

"The number of COVID-19 tests reported (18,271) increased only slightly compared to the preceding week while the percent positive rose from 1.9% to 3.0%," OHA reported. "The number of new infections reported daily approached levels seen during the heights of the outbreak. Fortunately, hospitalizations and deaths are far below their peaks, and the percentage of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illness remain below 1%."

According to OHA, large workplace outbreaks account for much of the recent increase, but the agency notes that some counties without large outbreaks have also experienced increases.