COVID-19 closures impact homeless students

Everything is closed.
Library books sit on shelves. City halls accommodate few employees who aren't working from home. Coffee shops no longer allow for conversations over lattes, only javas to go and only for customers standing 6 feet away.
For most, it means reading books online, doing business over the phone and brewing their own morning pick-me-up. But for the hundreds of families without a stable address, the stay-at-home order issued by the state has upended routines and brought new challenges.
"It's a lot," said Tara Dixson, the McKinney-Vento coordinator for Greater Albany Public Schools. The McKinney-Vento Act requires public schools to provide educational services to students who lack a stable home.
Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, there were usually about 250 students that were identified as McKinney-Vento kids. Maybe they were couch surfing, living in a motel, did not have stable nighttime housing, or had no housing at all.
A few weeks into the school closures mandated by the state and all-around social distancing order issued by Gov. Kate Brown, Dixson identified five more families.
"There were a lot of people right on the edge before this happened, and maybe they were laid off or they couldn't make their rent," Dixson said. "And now some families are maybe living with grandparents or other family members with their kids. Think about it like Christmas. Uncle and aunt come to visit and it's great, but then you're ready for them to go home."
Extended family that originally took relatives in when they were in trouble financially did so when kids were in school and parents were working. Now that schools are closed and some people have been laid off, it can mean that both family units may be cooped up together in one house all day long.
"It gets crowded fast, and maybe it's time for them to go," Dixson said.
GAPS is working to support McKinney-Vento students in conjunction with other districts in the area.
Children enrolled in GAPS who are identified as McKinney-Vento remain GAPS' responsibility even if they move to a different district.
"They found that school is often the only stable place for a child," Dixson said. Students who can remain in their home school, despite having moved, do better in the long run.
"But if a family, say, had to move to Sweet Home, there is a coordinator there who may know local resources better than I do and I can work with that person to get the family what they need," she said.
Sometimes that means free meals, housing help and, in the case of school closures, internet access.
GAPS and other districts around the area have moved to distance education in compliance with an order from Gov. Brown that closed schools for the remainder of the academic year. The shift has posed a complicated situation on students experiencing homelessness.
"For some families, it's made it easier," Dixson said.
No longer saddled with trying to figure out how to get a student to school without a vehicle while also juggling a work schedule means some McKinney-Vento students may attend their virtual classes more regularly than their in-person classes.
But it also means having to find an internet connection.
"It's not like they can just go sit in the library or Starbucks anymore," Dixson said.
GAPS has opened its school parking lots for families to use buildings' Wi-Fi connections and is the process of distributing 61 hotspots throughout the community. Buses are also being fitted for Wi-Fi service and will be driven to areas in need of access. Students will not have to board the bus; instead, the vehicle will act as a Wi-Fi access point.
The district expects that the number of families in need of help may grow as the financial consequences of the virus continue to grow as well. Parents unable to find new child care options after their facility has closed may lose their jobs. Other families on the edge may fall over the cliff of homelessness, and those currently housed with relatives or friends may find themselves in need of a new living arrangement.
"It's a strain on their mental health," Dixson said.
Her goal is to contact all of the families identified as needing assistance. But it's not an easy task.
Some have PO boxes they haven't checked, others have had their phones shut off and still others have moved out of the area.
"Not all of the problems have been solved yet," she said.
But she is working in her role in GAPS to help solve as many as possible. Families in need of assistance can contact the district's Welcome Center, any of the schools or the FACT office, and they can be put in touch with Dixson, who can help them navigate the system.
"Some families have limited phone minutes, and they can't wait on hold with all of the different agencies they may need to in order to get help," Dixson said.
GAPS is currently providing meals through 17 sites, and Dixson is helping with other services as well. The Albany Public Schools Foundation is funding 2,000 kits with hygiene products and other items for students in need.
"It's a tough time," Dixson said. "But if a student maybe dropped out, now is a good time to re-engage."
The state of Oregon has altered graduation requirements due to the school closures, and those students who had fallen behind may be able to catch up under the new rules. Schools are working on individualized graduation plans and may be able to work with students who had left school due to their housing status.
To reach Dixson, contact any of GAPS' schools or call her direct office line at 541-924-3720.
