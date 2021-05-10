COVID-19 Daily Update; 44 new cases for mid-valley

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 388
Total cases Oregon: 191,774
New cases Linn County: 23
Total cases Linn County: 4,774
New cases Benton County: 21
Total cases Benton County: 3,016
New cases U.S.: 24,080
Total cases U.S.: 32,543,257
New deaths Oregon: 3
Total deaths Oregon: 2,533
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 65
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 19
New deaths U.S.: 280
Total deaths U.S.: 578,945