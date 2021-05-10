 Skip to main content
COVID-19 Daily Update; 44 new cases for mid-valley
COVID-19 Daily Update; 44 new cases for mid-valley

covid vaccine stock 09
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 388

Total cases Oregon: 191,774

New cases Linn County: 23

Total cases Linn County: 4,774

New cases Benton County: 21

Total cases Benton County: 3,016

New cases U.S.: 24,080

Total cases U.S.: 32,543,257

New deaths Oregon: 3

Total deaths Oregon: 2,533

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 65

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 280

Total deaths U.S.: 578,945

New vaccinations Oregon: 28,659

Total vaccinations Oregon: 1,982,835

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,467,659

Hospitalizations Oregon: 326 (up 8 from Sunday)

ICU beds occupied in Oregon: 78 (up 2 from Sunday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

