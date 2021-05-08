COVID-19 Daily Update: May 8

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Saturday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 833
Total cases Oregon: 190,804
New cases Linn County: 26
Total cases Linn County: 4,798
New cases Benton County: 11
Total cases Benton County: 3,026
New cases U.S: 43,256
Total cases U.S.: 32,446,915
New deaths Oregon: 7
Total deaths Oregon: 2,528
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 67
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 19
New deaths U.S.: 815
Total deaths U.S.: 577,857
New vaccinations Oregon: 63,868
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,277,717
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,423,862
Hospitalizations Oregon: 329 (up 5 from Friday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 84 (down 6 from Friday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
