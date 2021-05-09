COVID-19 Daily Update; Oregon hospitalizations, ICU stays down

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 610
Total cases Oregon: 191,405
New cases Linn County: 31
Total cases Linn County: 4,828
New cases Benton County: 13
Total cases Benton County: 3,039
New cases U.S: 34,159
Total cases U.S.: 32,481,455
New deaths Oregon: 2
Total deaths Oregon: 2,530
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 67
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 19
New deaths U.S.: 579
Total deaths U.S.: 578,520
New vaccinations Oregon: 37,726
Total vaccinations Oregon: 1,968,955
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,448,194
Hospitalizations Oregon: 318 (down 11 from Saturday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 76 (down 11 from Saturday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention