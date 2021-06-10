COVID-19 daily update: Oregon hospitalizations up slightly

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 370
Total cases Oregon: 204,291
New cases Linn County: 11
Total cases Linn County: 5,475
New cases Benton County: 8
Total cases Benton County: 3,230
New cases U.S: 14,283
Total cases U.S.: 33,246,578
New deaths Oregon: 10
Total deaths Oregon: 2,726
New deaths Linn County: No data
Total deaths Linn County: 79
New deaths Benton County: No data
Total deaths Benton County: 22
New deaths U.S.: 398
Total deaths U.S.: 596,059
New vaccinations Oregon: 27,113
Total vaccinations Oregon: 4,152,140
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,991,171
Hospitalizations Oregon: 173 (up nine from Wednesday)
ICU beds Oregon: 41 (up five from Wednesday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention