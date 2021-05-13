COVID-19 daily update

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 733
Total cases Oregon: 193,732
New cases Linn County: 35
Total cases Linn County: 4,929
New cases Benton County: 14
Total cases Benton County: 3,100
New cases U.S: 34,934
Total cases U.S.: 32,643,851
New deaths Oregon: 14
Total deaths Oregon: 2,572
New deaths Linn County: 1
Total deaths Linn County: 69
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 19
New deaths U.S.: 761
Total deaths U.S.: 580,837
New vaccinations Oregon: 30,037
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,436,657
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,528,990
Hospitalizations Oregon: 351 (up 5 from Wednesday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 88 (same from Wednesday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
