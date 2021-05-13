 Skip to main content
COVID-19 daily update
STOCK PIX COVID-19 Testing 15

A medical technician conducts a coronavirus test.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media 2020

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 733

Total cases Oregon: 193,732

New cases Linn County: 35

Total cases Linn County: 4,929

New cases Benton County: 14

Total cases Benton County: 3,100

New cases U.S: 34,934

Total cases U.S.: 32,643,851

New deaths Oregon: 14

Total deaths Oregon: 2,572

New deaths Linn County: 1

Total deaths Linn County: 69

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 761

Total deaths U.S.: 580,837

New vaccinations Oregon: 30,037

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,436,657

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,528,990

Hospitalizations Oregon: 351 (up 5 from Wednesday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 88 (same from Wednesday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net 

