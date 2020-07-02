COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in mid-valley

The increase in hospitalizations, while notable, is no cause for alarm, according to Benton County’s top public health official.

“Right now, things are OK,” said Charlie Fautin, interim co-director of the Benton County Health Department. “The concern will come as the number of cases go up (because) a certain portion of those will be sick enough to be hospitalized. But at this point there’s enough capacity.”

He added that health officials are staying in close contact with Samaritan to stay on top of issues such as bed availability and PPE supplies, noting that the regional hospital network could fill up rapidly in an emergency.

“We go to full hospitals and even divert (status) in a bad flu year,” Fautin said. “Our system is built to manage the normal, so we’ve got to keep an eye on things.”

Case counts have grown dramatically in many areas of the state since mid-May, when Gov. Kate Brown began easing stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, including here in the mid-valley.

Linn County, which added three new cases on Thursday, has now tallied 154 cases of COVID-19, with nine deaths. The case count is up 24% since the county entered Phase 2 of the reopening framework on June 5.