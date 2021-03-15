COVID-19 hospitalizations go up Monday while new cases go down

New COVID-19 cases in Oregon dipped below 200 for the first time in two weeks, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday. However, the number of hospitalizations increased by 18.

The state reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases and two new deaths. The state death toll is now at 2,324 and its cumulative case total is 159,788. Neither of the deaths announced Monday was in Linn or Benton County.

Benton County added five new cases, bringing the county total to 2,445. Linn County added one new cases, moving the county total to 3,674.

The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (20), Coos (13), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (11), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (1).