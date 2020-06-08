COVID-19 infects GAPS' budget

After COVID-19 closed schools across Oregon in April, the plans for what the fall might look like are still blurry.
One thing coming into focus: the budget and the virus' impact on the 2020-21 school year.
"Unfortunately, the earth-shattering impact of COVID-19 to the funding of our schools has been tremendously negative," said Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff in her budget statement to the district. "Oregon schools rely primarily on Oregon's largest revenue sources, all of which have plummeted since mid-March: income and business taxes, lottery revenues slashed by bar and restaurant closures and fuel taxes reduced by lack of vehicle travel."
According to business and operations director Russ Allen, classified staff, teachers and elementary principals agreed to take eight furlough days, while the other administrators are taking nine. Teachers and staff will be eligible for unemployment during their furlough and the move saves the district, Allen said, about $2 million, leaving a projected starting fund balance for next school year of $8 million.
But further cuts could be coming as the impact of COVID-19 continues, including what schools may look like in the fall and how that will effect the budget.
"If the State School Fund (state money distributed to public schools) receives an across-the-board decrease in state revenue, it will decline by nearly $500 million in 2020-2021," Allen said. "A $500 million loss statewide would result in a reduction in our state funding of $7.8 million. Clearly that is a staggering amount to take in a budget where the costs are over 90% people-related."
That could mean additional furloughs for GAPS.
"It would take an additional 15 furlough days to make up another $5 million reduction in funding," Goff said. In terms of layoffs, to account for a $5 million reduction in funding, GAPS would have to lay off 59 full-time employees, Goff said.
"Realistically," she said, "this number will be much larger because those with the least seniority and lower payroll costs would be let go first, meaning we would need to cut deeper to achieve the necessary savings."
A $500 million loss at the state level would mean a loss of about $7,834,000 for GAPS.
COVID-19 has shaken up the budget planning process in other ways as well. Districts don't know what classes will look like when or if schools open in the fall. The Oregon Department of Education has the final say on guidelines dictating students' return to the classroom, and that could entail a hybrid model of in-person and digital learning or strictly a distance learning model. Until that decision is made, districts, including GAPS, cannot allocate resources such as staffing and technology as accurately as they have in years past.
And funds districts were counting on from new legislation that implemented a tax on certain businesses may not be the windfall that was predicted. With businesses closed, seeing fewer customers or still trying to recoup from months-long closures, it means less money coming in than had been forecasted.
"The amount of funding we will receive from the Student Success Act is up in the air," Allen said of the revenue generated from the new tax and districts' share of the funds. "We were projected to receive $7.6 million in 2020-2021. The latest projection is that we will receive 63% of that, but it is truly unknown at this point."
GAPS administration has said the district can adjust the budget as more information from the state and federal level becomes available.
"We are hopeful that through the state and federal budget processes in the coming months that relief funds may close much of this gap," Goff said, noting the district is monitoring the fluid situation.
Ending her message with gratitude, Goff thanked students, families and staff. "Thank you for recognizing that, in this unprecedented time, grace and compassion lead out ahead of academics. I am grateful every day to be your superintendent. We will build our bridge to a brighter future together."
