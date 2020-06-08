COVID-19 infects GAPS' budget

That could mean additional furloughs for GAPS.

"It would take an additional 15 furlough days to make up another $5 million reduction in funding," Goff said. In terms of layoffs, to account for a $5 million reduction in funding, GAPS would have to lay off 59 full-time employees, Goff said.

"Realistically," she said, "this number will be much larger because those with the least seniority and lower payroll costs would be let go first, meaning we would need to cut deeper to achieve the necessary savings."

A $500 million loss at the state level would mean a loss of about $7,834,000 for GAPS.

COVID-19 has shaken up the budget planning process in other ways as well. Districts don't know what classes will look like when or if schools open in the fall. The Oregon Department of Education has the final say on guidelines dictating students' return to the classroom, and that could entail a hybrid model of in-person and digital learning or strictly a distance learning model. Until that decision is made, districts, including GAPS, cannot allocate resources such as staffing and technology as accurately as they have in years past.