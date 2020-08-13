COVID-19 outbreak reported at Stahlbush Island Farms

A Corvallis-area agricultural business is the focal point of an active COVID-19 outbreak, the Oregon Health Authority reported this week.
Stahlbush Island Farms, which produces a wide variety of frozen and pureed fruits and vegetables, has had nine cases of the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus, OHA noted in a report released Wednesday. The most recent case is believed to have started on July 28.
Co-owner Karla Chambers said all nine infected employees have been isolating off-site since being diagnosed.
OHA considers a workplace outbreak to be active for 28 days after the onset of the most recent case at that site. If no new cases are reported, the Stahlbush Island Farms outbreak could be considered resolved as early as Aug. 25.
Chambers said the outbreak has been confined to the site of the company’s main farm and food processing plant, located just east of Corvallis in Linn County.
“All our other farms are isolated,” she said.
All 354 employees who work at the location were tested for COVID-19, Chambers said, with only three of those who tested positive showing signs of the disease while six were asymptomatic. She noted that the 2.5% positive test rate is less than half the current statewide rate of 5.4%.
“We employed (preventative) measures early on, and that (low positivity rate) tells us we’re on the right track,” she said.
Well before the outbreak was discovered, Chambers said, the company implemented a number of safety precautions, including requiring social distancing and face masks, realigning equipment, temporarily halting the processing of some products that put workers too close together, installing Plexiglas barriers and extra hand-washing stations, requiring temperature checks and staggering employee lunch breaks.
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist credited Chambers for taking a proactive approach to containing the virus at her business.
“As the problems occurred at the veterans home (starting in March), she engaged us about best practices and looking for the best (testing) equipment available,” Nyquist said. “She’s been on top of it from Day One.”
Aaron Corvin, a spokesman for the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, said his agency has fielded two coronavirus-related complaints regarding Stahlbush Island Farms.
The first, received on March 25, was investigated and closed without any citation being issued because “we determined the company’s response to the allegations involved in that case was adequate,” Corvin said.
The second complaint, received on July 29, alleges that the company is not requiring workers to wear masks indoors and that company owners and managers do not wear masks on the job. That complaint, Corvin said, remains under investigation.
Chambers vigorously denied that claim, saying the company started requiring the use of face masks in the food processing plant first and then expanded the requirement to office spaces before the governor made it mandatory on Aug. 7.
“We absolutely dispute that,” she said.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
