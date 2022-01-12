COVID-19 positive? Oregon hopes you register at a website

With contact tracing all but halted during this omicron variant-driven spike in COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority is pushing an opt-in model to investigate cases and contact tracing.

A new website and hotline will allow those who test positive to report results from an at-home kit or testing provider.

People using the new Positive COVID Test website and COVID-19 Case Support Hotline (866-917-8881) can complete an online survey linked from the web portal to report their case or get help completing the survey through the hotline. They can also get information on isolation and other ways to stay safe.

“The current and rapidly growing surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant has outpaced the capacity of Oregon’s public health system to effectively conduct active case investigation and contact tracing,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and OHA epidemiologist, said in a news release issued Wednesday, Jan. 12.

OHA does not require individuals to report their at-home test results, but it highly recommends people do so and let their close contacts know they may have been exposed, so they can take steps to limit exposure to others. Hospitals, health care providers, laboratories and local public health authorities are required to report test results.

The COVID-19 Case Support Hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website address is govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-positive-test.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Four local deaths reported Tuesday between Linn and Benton counties were detailed in a follow-up news release Wednesday.

An 81-year-old Linn County woman tested positive July 17, 2020, and died Dec. 23, 2020, at home. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

An 80-year-old Benton County woman tested positive Jan. 5, 2021, and died April 5 at home. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

An 87-year-old Linn County woman who died April 22 at home. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Finally, an 86-year-old Benton County man who first became symptomatic Jan. 3 and died Jan. 8 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

All of the reported deaths had underlying conditions.

Linn County on Wednesday added 313 virus cases for a total of 17,785. Benton County had 321 new cases, bringing its total to 9,158. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 213 in Linn County and 46 in Benton County.

OHA reported 31 new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, making the state’s total 5,845. OHA data showed 8,760 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 494,945 so far.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 756 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 29 more than Tuesday, and 146 are occupying intensive care unit beds, eight more than the prior day. Sixty-two patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Out of 653 adult ICU beds in the state, 34 are unoccupied, a 5% availability, while 262 out of 4,135 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 6% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has three adult ICU beds available (3%) and 12 adult non-ICU beds available (2%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 20,149 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3 million people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 2.7 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 15,532 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 797,216 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 62 million. There were 2,991 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 840,286.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.