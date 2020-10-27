COVID-19 school closures spark bullying in GAPS

SAHS Principal John Hunter released a video that incorporated a joint message released with WAHS Principal Susie Orsborn.

"Recently we had some positive COVID cases of students that were traced back to a party. We want to be clear that bullying and harassing anyone, for any reason is not OK," the statement read. "We do not condone, nor will we tolerate bullying of any of our students in class or on social media. We need to get through these tough times together, and we only do this by being kind and supportive of each other. If you or a friend is being bullied please let a school staff person know, and if you see it happening, please stand up for what is right."

Goff took the opportunity to remind the community on Monday that following basic instructions from public health officials could prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and get kids back into classes.

"The message I would love for them to take away is taking responsibility for themselves," she said. "You're your own best protection or maybe protection for your coach or a friend. If you just wore a mask, it would be one more layer of protection."

She also asked that those in the GAPS community who do contract the virus work with local public health officials on contact tracing.

"I don't know everyone understands the value," she said of tracing efforts. "It's important because as soon as we know a school hasn't been impacted, that school can start back up."