COVID-19 sends Central Linn students back to CDL
COVID-19 sends Central Linn students back to CDL

Stock PIX: COVID-19 testing Andy 13
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Central Linn schools were closed on Monday due to COVID-19.

District administrators were made aware on Sunday night of exposures to the virus for several staff members. 

The number of staff members and what schools they were assigned to was not released. 

The exposures, the district said, impacted transportation routes, sports and classes, making it unsafe to hold in-person learning on Monday. 

"We understand the difficulty of such a timeline and will continue to actively seek information as soon as possible," a statement on the district's website read. 

The district announced that the majority of students would return to in-person learning on Tuesday but did not specify which grades would be allowed to return.

Additionally, bus routes may be altered and drivers are being added, the district said. Further information on how routes will be altered was not released. 

Students who are required to quarantine and move to online learning due to exposure, the district said, have been notified.

"Quarantine," the district statement said, "can be avoided and the virus stopped in the community if everyone 16 and over gets vaccinated, and we all follow safety protocols in and out of the school setting. The Halsey/Brownsville area (is) becoming a hotspot due to low vaccination rates. Protect yourself, your family and our community and get your shot." 

Calls to the district office on Monday were not returned. 

