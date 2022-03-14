COVID-19 update: 1 new Benton County death over the weekend

One new COVID-19-related death was reported in Benton County over the weekend, an 87-year-old man with underlying conditions who died Jan. 28 at his residence.

This brings the Benton County death toll to 65, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The county also reported four new cases between Friday and Sunday, raising the case total to 14,950.

Linn County reported 20 new cases over the weekend, raising that county’s case total to 26,273. There were no local deaths reported in Linn County, with its death toll remaining at 239.

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, March 14, 775 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus over the weekend, raising the state’s case total to 699,960. There were 16 new deaths reported in the same time period, raising the state’s death toll to 6,885.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 248 Oregonians hospitalized with the coronavirus, 38 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Statewide, adult ICU beds have a 15% availability rate, and adult non-ICU beds have 10% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have a 20% availability rate, and adult non-ICU beds have 8% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 2,063 new coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry March 13. There are now nearly 3.2 million Oregonians who have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 2.9 million who have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 7,282 new cases of the virus, raising the U.S. case total to more than 73.3 million. There were 118 new nationwide deaths, increasing the country’s death toll to 965,336.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

