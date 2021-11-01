COVID-19 update: 2,569 new cases, 5 more deaths in Oregon

Oregon added 2,569 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and five deaths during the weekend.

The state’s caseload is now 367,610, with 4,377 new deaths, according to Monday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority. None of the new deaths were in Linn County or Benton County.

Linn added 141 new cases during the weekend and now has 13,500 cases and 132 deaths. Benton added 48 cases for a total of 5,724 and 31 deaths.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Oregon recorded 1,240 new cases on Friday, 771 on Saturday and 558 on Sunday. The numbers are often updated on Saturday and Sunday because not all health departments keep counting during the weekend.

In other information from the weekend reports:

Hospitalizations: The state had 540 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Sunday, 11 more than Saturday. A total of 114 COVID patients were in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Sunday. A total of 9% of both general hospital beds and ICU beds were available statewide.