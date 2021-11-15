COVID-19 update: 53 new deaths in Oregon with 10% in Linn County

Oregon added 53 new COVID-19 deaths during the past weekend, including five in Linn County.

The death toll brings the state fatality number to 4,803. In addition to the deaths, the Oregon Health Authority’s Monday release noted 1,935 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

No individual case information was available on any of the 53 deaths, however. Such information usually comes in the next day’s report.

Linn County has now had 158 deaths. It also added 87 new cases, bringing its total to 14,117.

There were 39 new cases in Benton County, bringing its total to 5,935 and 35 deaths.

Statewide, Oregon's 1,935 new cases boosted the total to 380,091. There were 1,094 new cases Friday, 426 on Saturday and 415 on Sunday, although reporting often runs behind a bit because not all counties counting to compile data through the weekend.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

In other information from the weekend reports:

National numbers: There are now 46,993,724 cases nationwide, with 25,919 added Sunday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 760,266 deaths in the U.S., with 133 added Sunday.

Vaccinations: A total of 10,086 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were added to the state registry, including 3,729 third doses and booster shots. A total of 2,879,298 people have received at least one dose of vaccine and 2,635,155 have completed a vaccine series.

Hospitalizations: There are 461 patients in Oregon hospitals with COVID-19, 13 more than Sunday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, 10 fewer than yesterday. Statewide, 93% of general beds are taken, with 89% of ICU beds occupied.

