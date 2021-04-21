 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update (April 21)
COVID-19 update (April 21)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 989

Total cases Oregon: 177,134

New cases Linn County: 33

Total cases Linn County: 4,222

New cases Benton County: 24

Total cases Benton County: 2,777

New cases U.S: 57,261

Total cases U.S.: 31,602,676

New deaths Oregon: 6

Total deaths Oregon: 2,466

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 63

New deaths Benton County: 1

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 733

Total deaths U.S.: 565,613

New vaccinations Oregon: 39,882

Total vaccinations Oregon: 1,635,625 Oregonians have received at least one dose, and 1,065,266 are fully vaccinated

Hospitalizations Oregon: 272 (up 17 from Tuesday’s report)

ICU beds in Oregon: 65 (up 7 from Tuesday’s report)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

