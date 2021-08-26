COVID-19 update: Child hospitalizations increase, outdoor mask mandate takes effect Friday

“While an increase in COVID cases is difficult news to hear, it’s especially disheartening when there is a sharp rise in serious cases among the youngest people in our community,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist for OHA. “New hospital admission rates for kids due to COVID-19 in the U.S. have reached the highest levels since tracking pediatric cases started about a year ago. The delta variant is more contagious than previous variants — and likely is causing more severe disease in children, as it is in adults — and is leading to a surge in pediatric hospitalizations nationwide.”

Sidelinger urges people to get vaccinated and keep wearing masks to help stop COVID-19 from spreading to vulnerable children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Oregon has 1,085 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. There are 51 adult intensive care unit beds available out of 661 in the state, or 8% of available ICU beds.

As of Thursday, there are 2,604,664 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,385,186 people are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that outdoor masks would be enforced in most outdoor public settings where social distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status. That mandate is in effect as of Friday.

The United States reported 994,042 cases in the last seven days, and now has 38,341,339 total cases during the pandemic. There have been 631,440 total COVID-19-related deaths in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

