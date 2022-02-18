COVID-19 update: Emergency rooms under ‘significant strain’

In its latest report on COVID-19 case counts, the Oregon Health Authority asked the public to avoid visiting emergency departments for COVID-19 testing unless their symptoms require emergency care.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain, the agency said in its daily update on Friday, Feb. 18. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, please contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need, officials said.

Meanwhile, besides the latest numbers, OHA offered more details about the two local COVID-19-related deaths first reported Thursday.

A 69-year-old Linn County woman tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 12 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

And a 73-year-old Benton County woman tested positive Feb. 11 and died Feb. 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Friday's numbers include 12 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide, pushing the state’s death toll to 6,456 since the pandemic began. That number is less than half the 28 deaths reported the day before.

There were 1,635 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 685,953.

Linn County on Friday added 72 virus cases for a total of 25,613. Benton County had 47 new cases, bringing its total to 14,548. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 228 in Linn County and 60 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Friday, there were 741 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 47 fewer than yesterday. Of them, 126 are occupying intensive care unit beds, 21 fewer than yesterday. Sixty patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Eighty-five of 682 adult ICU beds in the state are unoccupied, a 12% availability rate, and 280 of 4,305 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 7% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has three adult ICU beds available (3%) and 14 adult non-ICU beds available (2%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 7,194 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 5,463 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 101,303 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 78.1 million. There were 2,226 new deaths recorded Friday, bringing the country’s death total to 928,723, according to the CDC.

