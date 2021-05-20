COVID-19 update (May 21)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 603
Total cases Oregon: 197,356
New cases Linn County: 46
Total cases Linn County: 5,136
New cases Benton County: 6
Total cases Benton County: 3,150
New cases U.S: 27,857
Total cases U.S.: 32,855,010
New deaths Oregon: 5
Total deaths Oregon: 2,606
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 70
New deaths Benton County: 1
Total deaths Benton County: 21
New deaths U.S.: 639
Total deaths U.S.: 584,975
New vaccinations Oregon: 37,228
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,650,737
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,656,783
Hospitalizations Oregon: 301 (down 5 from Wednesday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 77 (down 1 from Wednesday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net