COVID-19 update (May 22)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 504
Total cases Oregon: 197,851
New cases Linn County: 38
Total cases Linn County: 5,175
New cases Benton County: 5
Total cases Benton County: 3,154
New cases U.S: Not available
Total cases U.S.: 32,855,010 (as of Thursday)
New deaths Oregon: 7
Total deaths Oregon: 2,613
New deaths Linn County: 2
Total deaths Linn County: 72
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 21
New deaths U.S.: Not available
Total deaths U.S.: 584,975 (as of Thursday)
New vaccinations Oregon: 48,028
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,698,622