COVID-19 update (May 25)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 284
Total cases Oregon: 198,972
New cases Linn County: 17
Total cases Linn County: 5,243
New cases Benton County: 6
Total cases Benton County: 3,167
New cases U.S: 13,186
Total cases U.S.: 32,947,548
New deaths Oregon: 2
Total deaths Oregon: 2,624
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 73
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 21
New deaths U.S.: 220
Total deaths U.S.: 587,342
New vaccinations Oregon: 21,156
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,786,267
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,740,904
Hospitalizations Oregon: 266 (up 18 from Sunday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 75 (up 4 from Sunday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.