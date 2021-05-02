 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update; Oregon death toll passes 2,500
breaking top story

COVID-19 update; Oregon death toll passes 2,500

Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 23
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 756

Total cases Oregon: 186,344

New cases Linn County: 24

Total cases Linn County: 4,580

New cases Benton County: 16

Total cases Benton County: 2,934

New cases U.S: 53,613

Total cases U.S.: 32,145,557

New deaths Oregon: 3

Total deaths Oregon: 2,501

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 66

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 822

Total deaths U.S.: 573,012

New vaccinations Oregon: 22,443

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,046,021

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,850,948

Hospitalizations Oregon: 345 (up 14 from Saturday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 76 (up five from Saturday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

