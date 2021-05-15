 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update: Saturday, May 15
breaking
COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE

COVID-19 update: Saturday, May 15

  • Updated
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 03 mark
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Saturday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 751

Total cases Oregon: 195,179

New cases Linn County: 24

Total cases Linn County: 4,981

New cases Benton County: 9

Total cases Benton County: 3,117

New cases U.S: 37,314

Total cases U.S.: 32,722,464

New deaths Oregon: 3

Total deaths Oregon: 2,585

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 68

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 20

New deaths U.S.: 690

Total deaths U.S.: 582,263

New vaccinations Oregon: 42,051

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,515,780

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,578,144

Hospitalizations Oregon: 332 (down 5 from Friday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 75 (down 2 from Friday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

