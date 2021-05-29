COVID-19 Update: Saturday, May 29

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on Saturday reports from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 376
Total cases Oregon: 201,004
New cases Linn County: 11
Total cases Linn County: 5,330
New cases Benton County: 4
Total cases Benton County: 3,192
New cases U.S: 21,314
Total cases U.S.: 33,066,772
New deaths Oregon: 1
Total deaths Oregon: 2,666
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 76
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 22
New deaths U.S.: 573
Total deaths U.S.: 590,959