COVID-19 Update: Sunday, June 6

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 330
Total cases Oregon: 202,995
New cases Linn County: 17
Total cases Linn County: 5,426
New cases Benton County: 7
Total cases Benton County: 3,215
New cases U.S: 16,520
Total cases U.S.: 33,106,506
New deaths Oregon: 5
Total deaths Oregon: 2,691
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 77
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 22
New deaths U.S.: 584
Total deaths U.S.: 593,961
New vaccinations Oregon: 27,772
Total vaccinations Oregon: 4,049,064
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,913,386
Hospitalizations Oregon: 196 (down 23 from Friday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 60 (up 3 from Friday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
