COVID-19 update

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 case load and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 704
Total cases Oregon: 173,626
New cases Linn County: 20
Total cases Linn County: 4.086
New cases Benton County: 7
Total cases Benton County: 2,716
New cases U.S: 74,834
Total cases U.S.: 31,306,928
New deaths Oregon: 2 (a 45-year-old man in Columbia County and an 80-year-old man in Klamath County)
Total deaths Oregon: 2,457
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 63
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 18
New deaths U.S.: 834
Total deaths U.S.: 562,296
New vaccinations Oregon: 47,407
Total vaccinations Oregon: 1,268,433 of Pfizer, 1,089,987 of Moderna and 87,666 of Johnson & Johnson. 1,542,429 indvidiauls have had one dose. 988,584 are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations Oregon: 199 (up 4 from Thursday’s report)
ICU beds Oregon: 52 (down 1 from Thursday’s report)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention