COVID-19 update

More than 980,000 Oregonians have completed their vaccination series, according to state health officials.

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 case load and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 704

Total cases Oregon: 173,626

New cases Linn County: 20

Total cases Linn County: 4.086

New cases Benton County: 7

Total cases Benton County: 2,716

New cases U.S: 74,834

Total cases U.S.: 31,306,928

New deaths Oregon: 2 (a 45-year-old man in Columbia County and an 80-year-old man in Klamath County)

Total deaths Oregon: 2,457

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 63

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 18

New deaths U.S.: 834

Total deaths U.S.: 562,296

New vaccinations Oregon: 47,407

Total vaccinations Oregon: 1,268,433 of Pfizer, 1,089,987 of Moderna and 87,666 of Johnson & Johnson. 1,542,429 indvidiauls have had one dose. 988,584 are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations Oregon: 199 (up 4 from Thursday’s report)

ICU beds Oregon: 52 (down 1 from Thursday’s report)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

