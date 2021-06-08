COVID-19 update

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 307
Total cases Oregon: 203,671
New cases Linn County: 12
Total cases Linn County: 5,455
New cases Benton County: 5
Total cases Benton County: 3,221
New cases U.S: 8,462
Total cases U.S.: 33,207,488
New deaths Oregon: 6
Total deaths Oregon: 2,700
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 77
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 22
New deaths U.S.: 439
Total deaths U.S.: 595,301