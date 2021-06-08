 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine09
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 307

Total cases Oregon: 203,671

New cases Linn County: 12

Total cases Linn County: 5,455

New cases Benton County: 5

Total cases Benton County: 3,221

New cases U.S: 8,462

Total cases U.S.: 33,207,488

New deaths Oregon: 6

Total deaths Oregon: 2,700

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 77

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 22

New deaths U.S.: 439

Total deaths U.S.: 595,301

New vaccinations Oregon: 17,285

Total vaccinations Oregon: 4,104,279

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,951,646

Hospitalizations Oregon: 172 (down 34 from Monday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 36 (up 14 from Monday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

