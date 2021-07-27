COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for Monroe, Alsea

Benton County is collaborating with the Oregon Health Authority and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Monroe and Alsea.

Individuals 12 and up are eligible to receive a vaccine at these events. Everyone who receives a vaccine at these clinics will receive a $100 gift card and a box of nonperishable food, while supplies last.

Clinic details follow:

Monroe: 365 N. Fifth St.; 2 to 8 p.m. today and Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; all will offer first and second doses of Pfizer, and single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Alsea: 301 S. Third St.; 4 to 7 p.m. today, offering first and second doses of Pfizer, and single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

No appointment is necessary, and individuals can arrive to be vaccinated at any of the times listed. No identification is needed, and individuals do not have to be permanent residents of Oregon to get the vaccine. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120.

