COVID-19 vaccine eligibility moves up for many Oregonians

More than 1 million new people will be added early to the eligibility list for COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday morning.
President Joe Biden announced on March 11 that he was directing states to lift all eligibility requirements for those 16 and older by May 1. Oregon did not plan on lifting all eligibility restrictions until July 1.
Oregon officials last week said they were sticking with their phased rollout of eligibility until they received assurances that additional vaccine was coming to the state. Many parts of the state have been reporting shortages of vaccine and appointment slots for the more than 1.3 million people already eligible.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services sent a directive to all states that the May 1 date for lifting restrictions was not optional. OHA Director Pat Allen told state lawmakers on Wednesday that the directive was "binding" and "regulatory," with non-compliance possibly affecting the shipment of future doses of vaccine to the state.
Brown on Friday ordered many of the 530,000 people covered in the next eligibility group moved up from March 29 to March 22. OHA Director Pat Allen told state lawmakers on Wednesday that Brown was considering moving up the date as a way to get the groups at least a short head start before opening the eligibility to all.
Under Brown's new timeline, vaccinations can begin for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in counties where they are currently already working.
People age 45-64 with underlying health conditions can get vaccinated in counties that can attest they have "largely" vaccinated those age 65 and older. The Oregon Health Authority did not have additional information on what standards were required to meet that threshold. OHA also said it did not have a list of counties that currently meet the standard.
Another 550,000 people who were to be eligible on May 1 have had their start date moved to April 19.