COVID-19 vaccine eligibility moves up for many Oregonians

More than 1 million new people will be added early to the eligibility list for COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday morning.

President Joe Biden announced on March 11 that he was directing states to lift all eligibility requirements for those 16 and older by May 1. Oregon did not plan on lifting all eligibility restrictions until July 1.

Oregon officials last week said they were sticking with their phased rollout of eligibility until they received assurances that additional vaccine was coming to the state. Many parts of the state have been reporting shortages of vaccine and appointment slots for the more than 1.3 million people already eligible.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services sent a directive to all states that the May 1 date for lifting restrictions was not optional. OHA Director Pat Allen told state lawmakers on Wednesday that the directive was "binding" and "regulatory," with non-compliance possibly affecting the shipment of future doses of vaccine to the state.

