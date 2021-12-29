 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

COVID-19 won't stop New Year's Day 'Polar Brrr Swim' in Corvallis

  • 0
Polar Brrr Swim

A member of the OSU swim team slides into the cold water during the Polar Brrr Swim at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis on January 1, 2017. The team, which was training at Osborn, took the opportunity to bond over the experience.

 Mid-Valley Media (file 2017)

Here's one public event that hasn't succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic: the Osborn Aquatic Center’s annual New Year’s Day "Polar Brrr Swim."

It's perfect for anyone looking to start 2022 with a splash. A very cold splash. Or a warm one. You choose.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, community members can head to the aquatic center and take trip down a water slide straight into the center’s outdoor heated pool. For those looking for a chillier start to the New Year, they can jump into the outdoor non-heated pool.

“One of the fun things about it, is you can go down the slide and get a picture with a polar bear after,” center Director Todd Wheeler said.

A polar bear mascot will be on scene during the chilly event. Lifeguards will be on duty at all areas of the center.

Admission follows regular rates: $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 7 to 17 years old, and $3 for children 6 and younger.

People are also reading…

The indoor pool area will be open for regular swimmers as well.

Usually, hot cocoa and treats are available for participants, but this year goodie bags will be the prize.

Wheeler said before the pandemic there were usually around 100 to 200 people attending the annual event. He added that this is a tradition for some local families.

“I think it’s just a fun and unique way to celebrate the New Year,” Wheeler said. “It’s a fun and family friendly event where people can forget about bowl games and have a fun picture taken and make some memories.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News