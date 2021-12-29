COVID-19 won't stop New Year's Day 'Polar Brrr Swim' in Corvallis

Here's one public event that hasn't succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic: the Osborn Aquatic Center’s annual New Year’s Day "Polar Brrr Swim."

It's perfect for anyone looking to start 2022 with a splash. A very cold splash. Or a warm one. You choose.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, community members can head to the aquatic center and take trip down a water slide straight into the center’s outdoor heated pool. For those looking for a chillier start to the New Year, they can jump into the outdoor non-heated pool.

“One of the fun things about it, is you can go down the slide and get a picture with a polar bear after,” center Director Todd Wheeler said.

A polar bear mascot will be on scene during the chilly event. Lifeguards will be on duty at all areas of the center.

Admission follows regular rates: $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 7 to 17 years old, and $3 for children 6 and younger.

The indoor pool area will be open for regular swimmers as well.

Usually, hot cocoa and treats are available for participants, but this year goodie bags will be the prize.

Wheeler said before the pandemic there were usually around 100 to 200 people attending the annual event. He added that this is a tradition for some local families.

“I think it’s just a fun and unique way to celebrate the New Year,” Wheeler said. “It’s a fun and family friendly event where people can forget about bowl games and have a fun picture taken and make some memories.”

