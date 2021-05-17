COVID cancels Benton County Fair & Rodeo

The 2021 Benton County Fair & Rodeo has been canceled.

County officials announced the decision Monday in a news release, saying the Board of Commissioners made the call based on a recommendation by the Health Department.

Concerns about the safety of guests, volunteers and staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drove the decision, despite the fact that Benton County has the highest vaccination rate in the state, the news release said.

There is a silver lining, however: Even though there will be no concerts, rodeo or carnival rides this year, Benton County Fairgrounds staff will work with the Oregon State University Extension Service to support the 4-H animal program, including modified in-person animal shows. The 4-H program will culminate in the Lee Allen Memorial Youth Livestock Auction on Aug. 7.

Details about the livestock auction will be posted starting June 1 at www.bentoncountyfair.net.

“We are saddened that we won’t be able to host the fair again this year, but public health must come first,” said Lynne McKee, director of natural areas, parks and events for Benton County. “We will begin work on the 2022 Benton County Fair & Rodeo, planning for a big party to welcome our guests back next year. So we’ll see you Aug. 3-6, 2022!”

County officials also held out the possibility of a smaller family-oriented event at the fairgrounds later this summer if COVID-19 restrictions permit.

