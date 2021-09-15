 Skip to main content
COVID cases in Linn County Jail increase
Testing swabs for COVID-19 are sealed inside a baggie during a testing clinic in March. Another round of testing is currently underway for all inmates at the Linn County Jail, after the number of positive cases there has spiked in the past week. (Mid-Valley Media File, March 2021)

The number of patients with positive COVID-19 tests at the Linn County Jail in Albany has more than doubled since the outbreak was first reported last week, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.

Last week, eight inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 after it was discovered that an inmate who was transferred out of the facility Sept. 9 was infected. After another round of testing, the number of inmates with the virus has grown to 19.

“That’s where we are as of this morning,” said Yon. “We believe we’re containing it to two blocks where people are positive.”

The jail has made the step of moving every inmate into their own cell, where they are currently eating all their meals. Yon said that he’s been surprised at how well-received this move has been among the inmates.

“Actually they’ve handled it really well, I’ve got to give them some kudos for that,” he said. “They’ve been very patient. But of course they don’t want to get it, either.”

The jail is currently waiting on the results of the next round of testing, which is being processed at a Corvallis lab. Yon said he doesn’t know when the results will be back, but they “are usually pretty quick.”

A news release by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office last week stated that this is the first COVID outbreak at the jail in Albany, though there have been prior cases reported there since the start of the pandemic.

It is unknown at the time of this report whether any jail employees have tested positive.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

