COVID hospitalizations decline but mid-Willamette Valley not following trend

Tuesday's coronavirus report from the Oregon Health Authority indicates a trend of fewer hospitalizations, though the area that includes the mid-Willamette Valley continues to be the most squeezed in the state.

Also, there were two new local COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the Oregon Health Authority’s Tuesday, Feb. 22 report which covered the period from Friday to Monday.

No further information was released regarding these deaths. The few details OHA does divulge typically arrive in an update the next day.

Benton County logged one new death over the four-day reporting period, bringing the county’s death toll to 61 since the pandemic began. The county also reported 89 new confirmed and presumptive cases. The cumulative number of cases in Benton County is 14,643.

Linn County also recorded one new COVID-19-related death. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is 229. The county logged 177 new instances of the virus, bringing the cumulative number in the county to 25,783.

The state reported 3,400 new cases from Feb. 18-21. This makes the total number of cases in Oregon 689,325. The case numbers for each day were as follows:

Friday, Feb. 18: 1,379

Saturday, Feb. 19: 794

Sunday, Feb. 20: 494

Monday, Feb. 21: 733

Not all jurisdictions report over the weekends, so the numbers may be artificially low. The state also recorded 29 new deaths. Oregon’s death toll stands at 6,485.

Hospitalizations: Across Oregon, 597 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized patients as of Monday, 40 fewer than the previous data. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, six fewer than the previous report.

There are 84 available adult ICU beds, making for a 12% availability rate. There are 341 available adult non-ICU beds, or 8% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has five adult ICU beds unoccupied and 15 adult non-ICU beds unoccupied, a 5% and 2% availability respectively.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 4,335 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 4,628.

According to Tuesday’s report, around 3.15 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and almost 2.86 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the following case numbers for the United States:

Friday, Feb. 18: 108,671

Saturday, Feb. 19: 30,989

Sunday, Feb. 20: 26,104

Monday, Feb. 21: 61,359

The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 78.4 million.

The CDC also logged the following number of new COVID-19 related deaths:

Friday, Feb. 18: 2,089

Saturday, Feb. 19: 473

Sunday, Feb. 20: 347

Monday, Feb. 21: 833

These numbers bring the country’s death toll to 932,894.