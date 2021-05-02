COVID outbreak at Albany church highlights question of oversight

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Head pastor Dennis Johnson said that he was handing out masks to attendees of that youth convention and encouraging their use.

“I told them to wear them while they’re inside,” he said. “If they weren’t wearing them, I guess that’s just a case of the youth doing what they want.”

The pastor also asserts that he’s told members of his congregation since the start of the pandemic that they should not come to in-person services if they are worried about the spread of COVID-19.

“I’ve been telling people from the very beginning of all this to use their best judgment,” Johnson said.

Bushnell asserts that members of the church told her daughter it was fine to come to in-person services and not wear a mask. Johnson said he doesn’t recall telling anyone that, though he is seen preaching without a mask during in-person services recorded on Facebook Live.

Outbreak challenges

Bushnell says she knows of several other positive cases at the church in the past several weeks, though no outbreak is listed there by official sources. The church declined to provide a precise number for how many members currently have or recently had COVID-19.