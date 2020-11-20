COVID proves challenge for Oregon hospitals

Oregon has been under a COVID-19 "state of emergency" since March 8, allowing Gov. Kate Brown to issue executive orders with restrictions necessary to control the virus.

Brown implemented a two-week "freeze" that began Nov. 18, which caps private get-togethers to six people from no more than two households. Other restrictions include closing gyms and entertainment venues, and requiring restaurants to restrict sales to take-out only.

Allen said that opponents of the more stringent COVID-19 restrictions under the "freeze" have argued that Oregon's relatively low total case numbers and deaths compared to other states should be evidence Brown should be opening up businesses and schools.

Republican lawmakers, a coalition of local officials, and the association of the state's restaurant owners have all written letters asking Brown to revoke some or all of the restrictions.

“I have heard frequently from those who have refused to believe this pandemic is serious if we aren’t seeing hospitalizations and deaths," Allen said. "Those hospitalizations and deaths are here, and are only likely to go up."