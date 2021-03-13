COVID testing clinics connect mid-valley Latino community to resources

“It’s very important to have these events in Spanish … so you’re able to get services and explanations in Spanish,” said Rosa, 49, who was driving individuals from three different households to the site to get tested and did not give her last name. “(With health care) it’s also important because sometimes insurance doesn’t cover something and you may not know your options.”

No insurance was required at the clinic to receive a test for COVID-19. In fact, people weren’t even asked for their identification, part of an effort to encourage Latino households to get tested without the fear of revealing their immigration or work status, which Cummins said is a significant barrier to health care and social services for Hispanic households.

The Albany pop-up clinic is just one of the outreach efforts by Casa Latinos Unidos geared toward local Spanish speakers, but it’s a good example of just how much the organization partners with other services. Surveys by the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the economic downturn resulting from the pandemic has disproportionately affected low-income households and minority groups. Virus cases among low-income households are also higher on average.