COVID Update: End of July saw highest caseloads in six months

Oregon saw the highest weekly caseload of new and presumptive COVID-19 infections in six months at the end of July, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority. Deaths have also increased, with more than twice the number of confirmed fatalities from the previous week.

Statewide, there were 82,701 tests for COVID-19 administered, with a test positivity rate of 8.2%, during the week of July 26 through Aug. 1. OHA recorded 5,946 new infections, which is the highest weekly caseload in six months. That also represents a 92% increase from the previous week. There were 256 Oregonians hospitalized this week, up from 146 the previous week. There were 25 Oregonians who died from the disease, 12 more than the previous week of data. This brings the tally of fatalities throughout the state to 2,885.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

OHA officials have stated in recent weeks that “nine in 10 new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in individuals who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.” In the month of June, the most recent month for which there is data specifically detailing breakthrough cases, or infections among fully vaccinated people, about 8% of all new cases were breakthrough cases.