Crabbers required to mark buoys starting today (Jan. 1)

Crabbers are reminded that effective today, all surface buoys used with recreational crab pots or rings must be marked to identify the owner of the gear.

The identifying information should include first and last name or business name and at least one of the following: permanent address, phone number, ODFW ID number, or vessel identification number. Crabbers are asked to be sure the identifying information is visible, legible and permanent. This new rule does not apply to crabbing gear used from piers, jetties or beaches.

Tags are not an acceptable substitute for marking buoys.

Buoy marking will help crabbers recover lost gear and help ODFW identify which fisheries experience lost gear. The Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the new rule last September as part of a larger rule package.

Crabbing is currently open along the entire Oregon Coast, and winter can be a popular time to crab. Starting today, recreational crabbers will need a 2020 shellfish license to crab.

