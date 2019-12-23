Crabtree kidnapper sentenced to six years in prison

An Albany man was sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday to nearly six years in prison for a kidnapping and assault that occurred in May in Crabtree.

Larry Edward Watts, 42, was found guilty earlier this month of second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault in connection to a property dispute turned altercation.

Watts was convicted after a bench trial, choosing to have Judge Thomas McHill determine the verdict rather than a jury of his peers.

He was initially charged with first-degree kidnapping, but McHill found him guilty of a lesser charge, and acquitted Watts on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The crimes occurred on May 5 at the victim’s home in Crabtree, and stemmed from a property dispute where Watts had reportedly stolen some of the victim’s property. The victim then retrieved the items from a Lebanon house.

The victim told authorities that Watts kept him in his own house against his will overnight until he was able to sneak away and alert authorities.

Kyle Odegard

