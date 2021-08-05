Crabtree reunion planned for Aug. 15 in Millersburg

The ninth annual Crabtree Community Reunion is set for noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Millersburg City Park, 3030 Alexander Lane NE; note the change in location.

Everyone is welcome to come celebrate Crabtree and reconnect with friends and neighbors. Plenty of parking will be available. Bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket, a potluck dish to share, favorite beverages, and old Crabtree pictures and memorabilia. There is a covered pavilion with picnic tables, plus a large playground.

RSVP to Verni Knight at verniknight123@gmail.com, to Pam Sparks Barrett at pamspalette@yahoo.com (Subject: Crabtree Reunion), or on Facebook at the Friends of Crabtree page. Organizers request contact information for anyone who ever attended Crabtree School, or who lived in the Crabtree/Lakeview area.

